Buddy Matthews Provides Update On His Recovery From Injury

AEW star Buddy Matthews is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury he sustained at Grand Slam: Australia back in February. He announced in August that he would be undergoing surgery for the injury.

Recently, Matthews provided an update on his recovery through his Instagram account. He mentioned that he was able to perform a hack squat for the first time since his surgery. However, he also noted that he still experiences limited ankle mobility and some numbness. Matthews is working on improving his mobility daily and is hopeful that the numbness will subside in the near future, although it remains uncertain at this time.

Matthews wrote, “UPDATE: Today was the first time since surgery to hit a hack squat – still very restricted with ankle mobility but working on it daily! Numbness is still a factor but hopefully subsides in the near future but still unknown at this time. Swelling depends on the amount of rehab I’ve done that day but easily maintained with Icing post. Take each day as it comes!”

There are no updates on when Matthews will return to action, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.