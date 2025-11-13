Backstage News On Jeff Jarrett’s Role As AEW’s Manager Of Live Events

Pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett previously served as AEW’s Manager of Live Events, in addition to his on-screen role. However, the company posted a job opening for this position two weeks ago.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Jarrett is no longer working as AEW’s Manager of Live Events and has been in a talent-only role for some time. This change comes after Jarrett has not wrestled for the company since his storyline with MJF at the beginning of the year.

That storyline saw Jarrett express his intention to pursue the AEW World Championship, only to be mocked by MJF. The following week, he faced Claudio Castagnoli in an attempt to earn a World Title match, but he lost, and MJF subsequently attacked him.

Jarrett has competed outside of AEW a few times, most recently at 1 Fall Wrestling’s Back To School Bash show in August. There is currently no update on when Jarrett may return to AEW television, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.