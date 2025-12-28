AEW Guaranteed At Least One More Year On WBD Amid Sale Rumors

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed the future of AEW’s television broadcast partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

There have been rumors regarding the status of the wrestling promotion’s programming, especially in light of WBD potentially selling its cable assets.

According to Sapp, since the proposed sale of Warner Bros. Discovery is unlikely to be finalized before late 2026, AEW is covered for at least one more guaranteed year on its existing contract, along with an option year for extension.

This timeline provides a comfortable cushion for any prospective buyers. If the new owners see value in AEW, they can exercise the option year. If they decide against it, they can walk away without facing any penalties.

Sapp pointed out that this arrangement is beneficial because AEW consistently delivers dependable ratings at relatively low operating costs, with production expenses covered by AEW itself. Wrestling content aligns well with the financial model that cable networks increasingly require: consistent viewership without exorbitant budgets.

Additionally, Tony Khan, AEW President and CEO, stated that despite the potential ownership changes, the combination of reliable audience ratings and cost management makes AEW an attractive programming option to retain.

While WBD has not issued a formal comment on the long-term implications of the situation, Khan expressed hope that the partnership could continue for at least two more years.