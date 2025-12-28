Buddy Matthews Provides Update On His Recovery Status

This past summer, AEW star Buddy Matthews announced to fans that he would be undergoing ankle surgery.

He has since been sharing regular updates on his recovery process.

Recently, Matthews took to his Instagram story, where a fan asked about his recovery status. Matthews responded that he is still dealing with nerve issues and has accepted that it will take some time before he can return to in-ring action.

Matthews wrote, “It’s been a long process! Still having nerve issues with a lot of numbness! But accepted that it’s gonna take time. Really thought I’d have returned to the ring by now, but can only control what I can!”

Matthews last competed for AEW at Grand Slam Australia in February, where he faced Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship.

During the match, Matthews sustained an ankle injury that has since sidelined him.