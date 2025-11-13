Backstage News On When MJF Could Return To AEW TV

Earlier this month, it was reported that former AEW World Champion MJF was finishing up filming a movie titled “Violent Night 2.” However, there was no clear indication at the time of when he would return to AEW television.

According to Fightful Select, sources indicate that MJF will return “soon,” though a specific date was not provided.

The report also noted that MJF is included in AEW’s December plans, but it is currently unclear how often he will appear for the company.

This year, MJF has been busy with his acting career, having filmed both “Violent Night 2” and “Happy Gilmore 2.”

He is said to have “really enjoyed” acting and intends to continue pursuing it while balancing his wrestling schedule.

MJF last competed for AEW at All Out 2025, where he lost to Mark Briscoe. He is also scheduled to appear at WrestleCade, which takes place from November 28th to November 30th.