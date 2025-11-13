Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/19/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This special three-hour show will include a one-hour segment of Collision and will serve as the go-home show for AEW Full Gear.

Dynamite will air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a Non-Title Match, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will face The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata. Additionally, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will make his return.

