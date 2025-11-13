Update Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2025

After last night’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for this month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match.

Also announced is the match between Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe, who will compete in a No Disqualification Match. If Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family. Additionally, there will be a Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the newly-created AEW National Champion.

There will be a trios match featuring The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) alongside Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, who will face “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, featuring “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The winning team will earn a cash prize of $1,000,000.

Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will also defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

In addition, the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will compete against Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall in a tag team match. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will face an opponent that has yet to be announced.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.