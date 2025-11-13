Queen Aminata Reveals Neck Issue Led To Her AEW Match Removals

AEW star Queen Aminata was removed from a match on last week’s episode of Dynamite as well as from the Blood & Guts special last night.

At the time, it was noted that she had not been medically cleared to compete.

Aminata recently discussed her situation on her vlog, covering several topics, including her injury. She revealed that her withdrawal from both matches was due to neck tightness. Additionally, Aminata emphasised that safety comes first, stating that she understands the medical team’s efforts in AEW to ensure her well-being, and that they are acting in her best interest.

Aminata said, “I was not cleared because my neck is so tight. I cannot….[turns head] Now, I can move it a little bit. But because of that, I got taken out of the match today and that resulted in me being taken out of Blood & Guts. I’m a firm believer in everything happens for a reason. Safety comes first. I’d rather be out two to three weeks than be out for six months. It hurts because I feel like I’ve put in the work to be part of this historical moment in women’s wrestling. I’m disappointed, but I know the medical team at AEW are trying their best to make me understand that they are doing this for my own good and well-being.”

There is no information available on Aminata’s return to action, but updates will be provided as they become available.

You can check out Aminata’s comments in the video below.

