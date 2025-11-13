Adam Page Reveals The Origins Of His “Hangman” Nickname

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page discussed the origins of his nickname with WXII 12 News.

Page said, “So I joined a group in Japan called the Bullet Club. There was a man working there named Luke Gallows. He was on the way out; I was on the way in. They said, ‘You’re Hangman now.’ I said, ‘I’m going to Japan?’ They said, ‘If you’re Hangman,’ and I said, ‘Okay, sure, yeah, I’ll be Hangman.’”

On his wrestling heroes when he was a kid:

“Maybe not so much, like, as I was wrestling, but as a kid, I was a big fan of Matt and Jeff Hardy, Hardy Boyz. They were North Carolina guys. They grew up; their dad was a tobacco farmer like my dad. I read their book. I really related with who they were, how they came up with wrestling, and they’re exciting wrestlers, too. So, I’ve gotten to meet them, work with them for years on end. Incredible guys, but they were my heroes when I was a kid.”

You can check out Page’s comments in the video below.

