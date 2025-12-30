Jeff Jarrett Warns WWE Is Now Answering To Wall Street Over Wrestling Fans

The final episode of My World for 2025 saw Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson reflect on the year by breaking down its “Good, Bad, and Ugly” moments — and Thompson left little doubt about what stood out most negatively.

While discussing the low points of the year, Thompson pointed to the celebrity involvement of Travis Scott, labeling it the clear “Ugly” of 2025.

“The ugly for me this year was Travis Scott’s involvement,” Thompson said. “His involvement in the John Cena retirement tour, his involvement in the WrestleMania main event… I have to be honest, when people talk about that WrestleMania main event, years from now, it will not be remembered fondly. This is not something that will get better with age. And I don’t know, it just felt short-sighted.”

Jarrett added further context to the rumors surrounding Scott’s role, particularly regarding the physical side of the involvement. “Hasn’t it come out recently? Did Cena say this that essentially, Travis Scott’s like, ‘Hey, that shit is too real for me. I ain’t taking that bomb, so I’m gonna make my millions over here’?” Thompson followed up by citing additional reports.

“Logan Paul said on his podcast, Impaulsive, that he just no-showed… Apparently WWE certainly made him a priority, inserting him into the main event of WrestleMania, and it doesn’t feel like those feelings were reciprocated.”

The conversation then pivoted toward the broader corporate influence on WWE’s creative decisions, with particular focus on The Rock’s return. Thompson framed the situation as a business-driven call rather than a creative one.

“The story of how The Rock got involved… Rock says, ‘Hey, I got a call for [Ari Emanuel], saying, hey, we need, we need some Rock dust. Can you come sprinkle it on us at Elimination Chamber?’… It feels like a business person making a wrestling call, which sounds a little WCW 1998 to me.”

Jarrett agreed, identifying this philosophical shift as one of the most significant negative trends of the year. According to him, WWE’s priorities have fundamentally changed under its current corporate structure.

“The leader in the marketplace, the company that’s been around forever… they have fundamentally shifted their decision-making process, and then they answer to Wall Street, as opposed to wrestling fans,” Jarrett said. “I think that is the biggest ‘bad’ out of 2025 because it’s very clear that’s the decision now.”

Expanding on that point, Jarrett warned of potential long-term consequences stemming from WWE’s position under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella, where shareholder expectations can outweigh audience connection.

“I think the residual of Ari and team answering to Wall Street, as opposed to the, you know, really listening to their audience, it’s going to be interesting. It really is going to be interesting, because we’re in the entertainment business. They’re in the entertainment business.”

To close his argument, Jarrett drew a comparison from the music industry, highlighting the contrast between fan-driven creativity and profit-first decision-making.

“[Toby Keith] didn’t used to write songs to figure out what radio wanted played,” Jarrett explained. “He figured out, ‘I’m going to write what’s going to make the most money.’ And there’s just a difference in what makes money is writing for your fans.”

The discussion offered a pointed critique of WWE’s evolving creative direction in 2025, framing celebrity involvement and corporate priorities as defining — and controversial — themes of the year.