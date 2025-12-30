Tony Khan Calls AEW All In 2023 His Most Stressful Pay-Per-View

In September 2023, All Elite Wrestling terminated the contract of CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. In the aftermath, Samoa Joe was reportedly “furious” about the situation, with Punk needing to be persuaded to go through with their scheduled match.

While speaking with Q101, AEW President Tony Khan was asked which pay-per-view event he found most stressful to put together. Khan pointed directly to the historic Wembley Stadium show and credited Samoa Joe for holding things together during a chaotic moment.

“The most stressful pay-per-view was Wembley [All In 2023]—the first Wembley by far. Samoa Joe saved the day there.

I think it was very good that Samoa Joe deescalated the situation, and also that he made sure the fans got the match that they thought they had paid to see. He went out there, everything was great, and he was such a professional.

That exemplifies Samoa Joe, in the ring and out of the ring. The most professional man. He was so great that day and so many other times. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met.

What a leader Samoa Joe is, in the ring and out of the ring—a captain, a true captain of a team. And I’m very blessed that he’s in AEW.”

Khan’s comments further reinforce Samoa Joe’s reputation as one of the industry’s most respected veterans — someone capable of maintaining professionalism and leadership even during one of the most turbulent moments in AEW history.