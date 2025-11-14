Andrade El Idolo’s WWE Non-Compete May Be Worldwide

New information has surfaced regarding Andrade El Idolo’s status following his reported walkout from The Crash’s 14th Anniversary Show in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 7. Andrade participated in the event’s meet-and-greet, but left the venue before the show began and never appeared in front of the live crowd.

The original report came from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, who stated that Andrade walked out because he was “unhappy,” though the exact reason was unclear. At the time, Meltzer noted that Andrade was believed to be operating under a U.S.-only non-compete, which would legally allow him to wrestle in Mexico and other countries.

“Andrade was on the show, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs, and then he left. The only thing we heard was that he was unhappy,” Meltzer said. “His non-compete is only [in the] United States so he can work in Tijuana and Mexico City.”

However, a major update in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that this may not be the case after all. According to Meltzer, individuals close to the situation now claim that Andrade’s non-compete clause may actually be worldwide, not limited to the U.S.

“There are those now claiming that his non-compete is worldwide and not just for the United States, which does make sense given he’s wrestled nowhere outside the U.S. either,” Meltzer wrote. “There is also no way that would hold up in court if he tried to challenge it.”

The report adds another layer of confusion to an already complicated situation. Some within the industry have said Andrade wasn’t booked to wrestle on The Crash show at all — meaning he may have had no reason to stay after the meet-and-greet, regardless of his mood.

Andrade’s career hit turbulence earlier this year when he was reportedly fired “with cause” by WWE in September due to multiple wellness policy violations, triggering a one-year non-compete clause.

He made a surprising return to AEW on the October 1 edition of Dynamite, but disappeared from television shortly after WWE sent a legal notice to AEW regarding his contract restrictions. Since then, AEW commentators have reportedly been instructed not to mention Andrade on broadcasts.

With conflicting reports surrounding his contract, his walkout, and his wrestling eligibility worldwide, Andrade’s immediate future remains unclear — and the situation appears far from resolved.