Backstage News On John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio Happening On WWE RAW

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, 17-time World Champion John Cena defeated The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, Dominik Mysterio, to become the new Intercontinental Champion and achieve Grand Slam Champion status in the company.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the match between Cena and Mysterio was initially scheduled to take place during this month’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event (PLE). However, the company rescheduled the match to RAW, allowing Cena to have a significant moment in his final hometown appearance in Boston.

Meltzer also mentioned that he initially believed Cena’s title win over Dominik meant he would not be facing the AAA Mega Champion at Survivor Series.

He speculated that WWE might put together a “dream team” for the Survivor Series Men’s team, featuring CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Cena. However, it was also noted in the report that there is still a possibility of Cena facing Dominik in a rematch at Survivor Series.

Nevertheless, Meltzer stated that Cena’s final match, expected to be against GUNTHER, was “always” intended to be for the title.

Cena is set to compete in his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th, which will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Survivor Series is scheduled to be held at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday, November 29th, and will air live on the ESPN app.