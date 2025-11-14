MVP Signs Contract Extension With AEW

AEW star and veteran pro wrestler MVP recently spoke with Adventure Gamers about various topics, including his contract extension with the company, which will allow him to remain with AEW for an extended period.

MVP said, “I do want to say this. I want to say thank you to Tony Khan, because recently I signed an extension, and I’ll be with AEW for quite a while in my current capacity and hopefully beyond in a managerial capacity and to whatever extent, possibly behind the scenes.”

On being very happy right now with where he is at this stage of his career:

“I’m very happy where I’m at right now in my career at this stage to be able to continue to contribute toward the business and make money with my friends and entertain at the level that we’re still able to maintain. I appreciate Tony Khan for giving me, Bobby, and Shelton an opportunity to get the team back together for a final run, and the future looks bright.”