Why Ric Flair Didn’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was scheduled to appear on the recent Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, but he ultimately did not make it onto the broadcast.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair has a torn rotator cuff, which contributed to his absence from the show.

Meltzer noted that Flair did appear in front of the live crowd before the event began and even took his arm out of the sling he was using for the appearance.

Although Meltzer has not confirmed it, he believes Flair was intended to be involved in an angle with Ricky Steamboat.

The report indicates that Flair felt he might not be able to participate in the angle due to being “in a lot of pain,” which is why he left after speaking to the crowd, even before the show officially started.

Flair has not appeared on AEW television since Revolution 2024, where Sting had his final match.