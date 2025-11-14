AEW Files To Trademark Four New Interesting Terms

On Wednesday, November 12th, AEW filed new trademarks for the terms “AEW Fire,” “AEW Blitz,” “AEW Tidal Wave,” and “AEW Firestorm,” as reported by Fightful.com. All four trademarks are intended for entertainment services.

There is currently no information on how AEW plans to use these trademarks. The company is known for trademarking names for special episodes of Dynamite and Collision. Additionally, these new filings could potentially be for a new TV show, as AEW previously filed to trademark the term “AEW Shockwave” but is currently involved in a legal dispute with NWA over it. The last trademarks filed by the promotion were “AEW Bacon Brawl” and “Bacon Brawl,” but there has been no further information on those.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”