Joe Hendry Signs With WWE

According to Fightful Select, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has officially signed with WWE and is no longer with TNA Wrestling in an official capacity.

The report also noted that Hendry is not listed for this weekend’s TNA shows and was absent from TNA Bound For Glory. However, sources within TNA have mentioned that if Hendry makes an appearance at Turning Point later tonight, it wouldn’t be a surprise since he lives nearby.

The report states that sources in WWE have confirmed that Hendry is now a full-time member of their roster. WWE has shown interest in Hendry for some time, and Shawn Michaels has been a vocal supporter of him.

The publication also noted that Michaels advocated that WWE attempt to buy out Hendry’s TNA contract.

Although Hendry had several months remaining on his TNA contract, he is now moving forward with WWE. He utilized representation to facilitate an amicable transition. Hendry has made several high-profile appearances for WWE, including a match at WrestleMania where he faced Randy Orton.

He is set to team with Thea Hail to challenge for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships at NXT Gold Rush.