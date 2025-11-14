WWE SmackDown Results – November 14, 2025

WWE SmackDown is live tonight at 8/7c from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Scheduled for the show is Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab, Sami Zayn delivering a message to Solo Sikoa, as well as LA Knight vs. TBA and The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in a pair of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament tilts.

Seen below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 14, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 11/14/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque airs to get things started as always. We see highlights from last week’s show, including the title change from Monday’s WWE Raw in the women’s tag-team division and the WarGames challenge.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Open Show

Inside the MVP Arena, the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme hits. Out comes ‘Mami’ with her face protector on, accompanied by IYO SKY. They settle in the ring. Ripley talks about being away with a broken nose and brings up her return on Monday’s show. IYO SKY yells WarGames and does the self-point head-shake routine.

Ripley then introduces two of their partners for the upcoming WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, the former women’s tag-team champion duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The two make their way out and head to the ring to join Ripley and SKY.

Bliss says that the Kabuki Warriors want to play dirty, that’s fine. Jax and Legend want to get involved, great. She says her team will be the one’s to end it all. Bliss says the second Rhea said War Games, she knew they were win. Flair says she can’t do this, she can’t pretend anymore.

Flair tells Rhea that she does not like her, she does not trust her and she thinks she is a snake. But Rhea probably doesn’t like her, trust her and she thinks she is a snake. She doesn’t blame her. There is too much history, too much bad blood.

Just because they have the same enemy, it doesn’t change that, she can’t look past it. She says Bliss is her friend and she does trust her but to count her out. Flair leaves the ring as Alexa tries to stop her. Flair heads to the back as Alexa, Rhea and IYO look confused. The segment ends there.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. The Miz

We take a stroll backstage for some Superstar arrival shots, including WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. We settle at ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in a sea of fans. His music hits inside the arena and out he comes through the crowd to the ring for tonight’s opening contest.

“The Last Time Is Now” tournament continues tonight on SmackDown, as our first of two opening round tourney tilts is up first on this week’s show. As Uso settles inside the ring to lead an arena-wide ‘YEET!’ wave with thousands of fans, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, The Miz makes his way out. The bell sounds and off we go. Miz with right hands but Jey with an elbow and a right hand. Jey to the ropes but Miz with a knee takes Jey down. Miz with a left hand and Jey is down in the corner.

Miz runs towards Jey but Jey with a kick to the side of the head. Jey goes for a right hand, Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, Jey gets out of it. Jey goes for a super kick, Miz ducks and Jey clotheslines him to the outside of the ring.

Jey with a suicide dive onto Miz on the outside. We then head to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Miz with the double knees to the face followed by a spiked DDT. He goes for the cover but Jey kicks out. Miz with the It kicks.

He goes for another kick but Jey ducks and Jey with a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Miz kicks out. Jey goes for a hip attack in the corner but Miz moves out of the way. Miz with shoulder tackles followed by a slam. Miz with the You Can’t See Me and he lands the five knuckle shuffle.

Miz goes for the AA but Jey lands on his feet, he pushes Miz to the ropes and Jey with the super kick. Jey goes for the Samoan Drop, Miz lands on his feet and lands the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz goes for the cover but Jey kicks out. Miz places Jey on the top rope and Miz on the second rope.

He goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but Jey with elbows. Jey gets Miz on his shoulders and he drops Miz face first onto the top rope. Jey with the spear. Jey climbs the top rope and he lands the Uso Splash. He goes for the cover and gets the pin and the win to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING: ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Ilja Dragunov, DIY & FrAxiom

Backstage, we see WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov is with Nick Aldis. In come DIY and Ciampa tells Nick that he hopes Nick has explained the open challenge rules to Ilja. Ciampa says the only jackass he sees is Ilja as he keeps denying him an open challenge.

Aldis says they were just discussing that. Ilja says when he took on the legacy of the US Open Challenge, he promised to do things the right way. And the right way means not giving the opportunity to jackasses. He says there is nothing honorable about Ciampa and tonight he is giving the opportunity to someone who fights with honor.

He wants to fight someone he respects. In come Fraxiom and Axiom shakes his hand. It looks like it will, in fact, be the other FrAxiom member, Axiom, getting the shot this week. Nick Aldis walks away and he sees Paul Heyman with Bronson Reed. Heyman says he needs to talk to him for a minute. We head to a break.

Nick Aldis Makes Main Event Official For Tonight

When the show returns, we see Nick Aldis is on the phone and asks for security. He asks Heyman what he can do for him. Heyman says he has the War Games agreement and says that he is allowed to take any WWE superstar under any brand. Aldis says any talent, across all brands, yes.

He asks Heyman unless there is anything else to discuss, he would like to ask them both kindly to leave. In come security and Cody Rhodes. Heyman calls him the golden goose. Rhodes asks Heyman what he wants to talk about and Heyman says he wants to talk about Rhodes.

More specifically, we wants to talk about Rhodes getting involved on Vision problems on Monday. Rhodes says Heyman put his friends through the fire, meaning he was next in the flames. But this is Friday and he raises the title in the air.

He looks at Reed and says if you are not ready to fight, you can leave. Reed says he can fight. Rhodes tells Aldis that he wants a match against him tonight. Heyman asks why not make it a title match. Rhodes tells Aldis to book it. Aldis says it is official, Cody Rhodes against Bronson Reed for the title.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Axiom

Inside the arena, Ilja Dragunov makes his way to the ring followed by Axiom. The bell sounds to get this open challenge U.S. title tilt officially off-and-running. Both men with reversals. Ilja with a shoulder tackle. He goes for the cover but Axiom kicks out.

Ilja with a forearm to the face and Axiom with a forearm. Ilja with a kick to the face. He goes for a right hand but Axiom with an arm bar. Axiom gets him in a triangle but Ilja gets to his feet and out of it. Axiom with a chop but Axiom with a drop kick.

Axiom with a kick and Ilja falls to the outside of the ring. Axiom gets on the top rope but Ilja trips him up. Ilja with a chop to the chest but Axiom with a kick. Ilja with a headbutt and Axiom falls onto the mat. Ilja climbs the top rope and he lands a senton. He goes for the cover but Axiom kicks out.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we hear the crowd chanting “One more time!” just as Dragunov hoists Axiom up overhead for a back-suplex. Axiom begins fighting back with a Northern Lights release suplex of his own.

Ilja goes for the Constantin Special but Axiom gets it into an arm bar and he goes for the triangle but Ilja gets to his feet and slams Axiom onto the mat. Ilja goes for the H Bomb but Axiom with a springboard spiked DDT. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out.

Axiom with chops to the chest and he places Ilja on the top rope. Ilja with right hands and both men on the top rope. Axiom with the Spanish fly. Axiom runs towards Ilja but Ilja with the Torpedo Moscow followed by the H Bomb. Ilja goes for the cover and gets the victory to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With Nick Aldis, R-Truth & Chelsea Green

Backstage, we see R-Truth is with Aldis. R-Truth says he shined his balls up and he wants to handle them with care to put them in the raffle. Aldis takes them and R-Truth walks away. In comes Chelsea Green and she asks him why she didn’t get pyro when she won the United States title last week.

She asks him when her United States Championship celebration will take place. She asks for it next week with pyro. Aldis tells her he can make that work and he gives her R-Truth’s raffle balls and walks away. Green takes a good look at the balls and questions who they belong to.

Sami Zayn Calls Out Solo Sikoa

Inside the arena, the upbeat sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes the former U.S. Champion to a big reaction from the Albany crowd. He asks the crowd how they’re doing tonight and begins talking about the high-highs and low-lows he’s had as of late.

He says in particular the last four weeks have been extremely challenging for him. He has had to watch and sit on the sidelines. He watched Solo and the MFTs run through SmackDown, he watched while they attacked his friends. But that ends tonight. Zayn calls Solo out to the ring. Solo’s music hits and out he comes with the MFTs.

Solo tells him that he knows the real Zayn. He is pathetic, a liar, desperate and when you are desperate, you do desperate things. And that makes him selfish. He says Zayn does not care about anyone but himself. He doesn’t care about the guys in the back or even the fans.

Solo says but for him, he cares about his family. He cares about the men standing behind him, their loyalty to him. Unlike Zayn, he knows nothing about loyalty when it comes to family. He tells Zayn he better watch who he is talking to before he gets in the ring and whoops his ass.

Solo says Zayn is still wounded and Solo snaps his fingers. The MFTs get on the ring apron. Solo says this can end very bad for him. He can drop him right now where he stands but he won’t. He will wait until he is medically cleared and once he is, Solo is coming for him. Zayn says the good news for Solo is he won’t have to wait very long.

Because as of tonight, he is officially medically cleared. He tells Solo if he wants to do something about it, to do something about it right now. Zayn tells him that if he does, Zayn did not come alone. Out come Shinsuke Nakamura, The Motor City Machine Guns and Rey Fenix.

They attack the MFTs. A big brawl breaks out. In the ring, Zayn with right hands on Solo. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick but Talla Tonga pulls Solo to the outside of the ring. JC Mateo, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attack Zayn from behind.

From there, we see in comes Nakamura, The Motor City Machine Guns and Rey Fenix who help Zayn. The MFTs are thrown to the outside of the ring. Rey Fenix with a tornado splash onto the MFTs at ringside after a wild dive. The two sides end things in a stare off.

Later we see Solo is backstage with Nick Aldis. He tells Aldis that he wants Solo and Aldis says that in two weeks, before War Games, him and the MFTs can take on Sami Zayn, The Motor City Machine Guns, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix in a traditional five on five Survivor Series elimination match.

Jimmy Uso Joins Men’s WarGames Team

We cut to the back and Cody Rhodes is warming up. In comes Jey Uso who gives him a hug. Jey tells him he has his back tonight and in comes Jimmy Uso. He tells Rhodes that he has his back too. And he spoke to Punk earlier, he says at War Games, to count him in.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

LA Knight vs. Zack Ryder

Out comes LA Knight for his match. LA Knight stands in the ring and Zack Ryder’s music hits! The bell rings and we are under way. Ryder rolls LA Knight up but LA Knight kicks out. LA Knight with an arm bar followed by a waist lock but Ryder gets out of it.

Zack throws LA Knight to the outside of the ring. Back from commercial, LA Knight with a back body drop. Ryder on the ring apron and he hits LA Knight with a right hand. He goes for a suplex but LA Knight throws Ryder back into the ring. LA Knight with right hands followed by a clothesline.

LA Knight with a Russian leg sweep. LA Knight with a neck breaker. He goes for the cover but Ryder kicks out. LA Knight throws Ryder to the ropes but Ryder slams LA Knight face first onto the mat. Ryder with a running forearm to the face. LA Knight down in the corner and Ryder with a boot to the face.

He goes for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. He grabs LA Knight but LA Knight pushes him into the corner and LA Knight lands a reverse DDT. LA Knight climbs the second rope, he leaps onto the third and goes for an elbow drop but Ryder moves out of the way.

LA Knight lands on his feet and Ryder with the Rough Ryder. He goes for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. Ryder with a double knees and he climbs the second rope. He jumps but LA Knight slams him onto the mat. LA Knight with the BFT. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner and ADVANCING: LA Knight

Backstage Women’s WarGames Chaos

We cut to the back and Alexa Bliss is with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Rhea says she knows that she and Flair have had their beef in the past but now it means they have to find two more people. IYO speaks in Japanese.

In come The Kabuki Warriors and Nia Jax who attack them. In comes Lash Legend at the end who hits Rhea with a right hand and throws IYO into WWE equipment. WWE officials come in and break it up.

Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill makes her way to the ring. As she does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see B-Fab in the ring. The bell sounds to get this non-title match officially off-and-running.

Cargill goes for a chokeslam but B-Fab lands on her feet. B-Fab with a drop kick and Jade is in the corner. B-Fab with a kick to the face followed by elbows. B-Fab goes for a kick but Jade with a right hand. Jade with a fall away slam followed by a chokeslam. Jade with a powerbomb followed by another powerbomb.

Jade with Jaded. She goes for the cover and gets the pin and the easy and fast victory. Out comes Michin but Jade gets in her face. Jade pushes her down and Michin gets back up. The referee breaks it up as Jade leaves the ring. And on the show goes.

Winner: Jade Cargill

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Updates

We cut to a video of Nick Aldis who talks about the Last Time Is Now Tournament. Aldis says it will be Carmelo Hayes against Bronson Reed. And Penta will take on Finn Balor. Cathy Kelley is backstage with Carmelo Hayes. He tells her that The Miz might have won the battle.

He says the war is yet to be won. And as for John Cena, the GOAT, he has a long line of heavy hitters that want to be the one to face him. He says he is one of them. He says that he knows that if he gets that shot, he won’t miss. From there, we see some company.

In comes Bronson Reed accompanied by Paul Heyman. The Vision member goes on to tell Carmelo that he is about to go out and pin Cody Rhodes. After that, he is going to end John Cena’s career, after he ends Hayes next week as well.

Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Deliver A Message

Now we shoot to a special video segment. Aleister Black and Zelina appear and deliver a brief message as clips are shown while they talk. They talk about Damian Priest but Black says they turn their attention to the people who hold titles.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Bronson Reed

It’s main event time!

And it’s a big one. Both for what’s at stake and for one-half of the men involved in terms of weight. With that bad joke out of the way, the theme for “Big” Bronson Reed hits and out he comes for his big title opportunity in our final match of the show.

Next out is “The American Nightmare” himself, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He gets a big pop coming out. In the ring, the WWE ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger.

From there the bell sounds to get this high stakes main event officially off-and-running. Rhodes lands some right hands but Reed connects with a splash followed by an elbow. He goes for the cover but Cody kicks out. Cody rolls to the outside of the ring and Reed with a shoulder tackle.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see our main event title tilt still in action in progress. And from there, things quickly begin to pick up. Cody with a disaster kick. Cody goes for the bionic elbow but Reed with the Jagged Edge.

He goes for the cover but Reed kicks out. Reed goes for the Tsunami but Cody moves out of the way. Cody with the Cody Cutter and he goes for the cover but Reed kicks out. Reed rolls to the outside of the ring and Cody goes for the suicide dive.

Instead, however, Reed catches him with a right hand. Cody to the outside of the ring and Reed runs towards Cody but Cody throws Reed into the time keeper’s area. Cody clears the announce table. He turns around and out comes Bron Breakker who hits Cody with a shoulder tackle.

Winner via DQ and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre Joins The Vision’s WarGames Team

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things here are far from over. Logan Paul with right hands onto Cody and he throws Cody into the ring. Jey’s music hits and out come The Usos. Both teams fight and The Usos superkick Breakker and Logan.

They hit Logan with the 1D. Jimmy goes to the outside of the ring and he grabs a table. Jey places the table in the ring. Logan is placed on the table and The Usos climb the top rope. Out comes Drew McIntyre and he pushes Jimmy off the top rope.

He hits Jey with a headbutt. Out comes Nick Aldis and he is arguing with Heyman and Heyman tells him anybody. Drew places the table in the corner. Jey hits Drew with a super kick. Jey goes for the spear but Drew with a knee to the face and Breakker spears Jey through the table. Logan with a right hand onto Jimmy.

Logan and Drew smile and Cody hits Logan with a right hand but Drew hits Cody with the Claymore. Drew places Cody under the turnbuckle and Reed with the Tsunami onto Cody. Heyman gets on the ring apron and he gives Drew the contract. Drew shakes Heyman’s hand and they stand in the ring as SmackDown goes off the air.