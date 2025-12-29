Mick Foley Calls Out “Completely Fabricated” WWE Rumor

Mick Foley has publicly shut down a rumor circulating online regarding his relationship with WWE.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer directly addressed a claim posted by a wrestling-focused social media account called It’s Wrestling Lover, which alleged that Foley was “furious” with WWE over the company’s use of his past wrestling footage.

Foley was quick to clarify the situation, emphasizing that WWE owns its video library and is fully entitled to use the footage as it sees fit. He also made it clear that he takes pride in his body of work and enjoys seeing it shared with fans.

“I found out that an Instagram site called It’s Wrestling Lover is putting out a completely fabricated story about me being furious with WWE for using my wrestling footage,” Foley wrote. “First of all, it’s their footage. They can do whatever they want with it. Secondly, I’m proud of the footage. I love everything I did when I was part of the company, and I like being seen. So, please retract this statement. Admit it’s false. Do the right thing and have a nice day!”

While the claim regarding footage usage has been firmly debunked, the rumor appears to have gained traction due to recent real-life developments involving Foley and WWE. Earlier this month, on December 16, Foley announced that he was cutting ties with the company, citing its association with Donald Trump following comments made by Trump about the death of film director Rob Reiner.

Despite that separation, Foley’s latest comments make it clear that there is no issue regarding WWE’s use of his in-ring footage, and that he continues to hold his wrestling legacy in high regard.