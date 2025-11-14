Update For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Albany, NY.

As the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames continues, WWE rolls into the MVP Arena in Albany, New York this evening for the November 14 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network and Netflix.

Heading into the 11/14 blue brand show, WWE has confirmed that Sami Zayn will appear live on the program, and that despite not being medically cleared to compete, the former U.S. Champion will have a message he will deliver to Solo Sikoa.

Also advertised for tonight’s show:

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. B-Fab

* LA Knight vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

* The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

