AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 11/12/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 600,000 viewers and a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 20.72% from last week’s 497,000 viewers and 66.67% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demo.

The episode was headlined by The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and “The Bastard” PAC) taking on Darby Allin, The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe) and Paragon’s Roderick Strong in a Men’s Blood & Guts Match.