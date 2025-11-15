Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Collision, which will be held at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The show will air live at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against Scorpio Sky from Sky Flight, Juice Robinson from Bang Bang Gang, and Bandido, the ROH World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion from Brodido. Additionally, JetSpeed, consisting of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, will face FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) as well as LFI (ROH World Tag Team Champions “El Toro Blanco” RUSH and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. In other matches, Alex Windsor and Riho will team up against Hyan and Maya World, and we will hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Previously announced for the show is a singles match featuring The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe facing Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis.

