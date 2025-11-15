Westside Gunn Claims He Was Removed From WWE RAW Over IP Concerns

As PWMania.com previously reported, rapper and owner of 4th Rope Wrestling, Westside Gunn, revealed on his Twitter (X) account that he was removed from the November 4th episode of WWE RAW.

According to Gunn, he was escorted out after the show began despite having spent $5,000 on a seat.

In his post, he alleged that he was “threatened” to remove WWE references from his music, stating that his intention was to pay homage to the company.

Fightful Select reported that some sources indicated WWE was not pleased with Gunn using their intellectual property (IP) in his music.

The report also mentioned that it is unclear if there was any prior communication with Gunn regarding his removal.

Gunn has regularly incorporated WWE references into his music and previously made appearances on AEW TV, specifically during the September 18th, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

In his tweet, Gunn expressed that he will now focus on 4th Rope Wrestling and will no longer promote or endorse WWE content moving forward. WWE has not yet issued a statement regarding the situation.