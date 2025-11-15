Rumor Killer On AEW Preventing Shinsuke Nakamura From Facing Hiroshi Tanahashi

As reported by PWMania.com, Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi will face “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, the AEW Unified Champion and member of the Don Callis Family, at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.

This match will mark Tanahashi’s retirement. There were some speculations that WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura might have been considered for the match, with his name mentioned as a potential opponent for Tanahashi.

Following the announcement of Okada as Tanahashi’s opponent, rumors emerged suggesting that Tony Khan and AEW had blocked NJPW from selecting Nakamura. However, according to Fightful Select, this is not true.

Several sources within NJPW confirmed that AEW did not prevent such a match from happening. The report also indicated that no one from WWE has heard of any discussions regarding Nakamura’s involvement, and NJPW always regarded the idea of securing Nakamura as a “pipe dream,” as stated by a representative from NJPW.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.