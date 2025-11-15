Backstage Update On Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize After AEW Controversy

Dave Meltzer discussed the current situation in AEW involving Nixon Newell (also known as Tegan Nox in WWE) and Miranda Alize in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He noted that this controversy has sparked debate among independent wrestling promoters and questioned whether it might affect future bookings or ticket sales in the indie wrestling scene.

Meltzer mentioned that some figures in the independent circuit believe the heightened attention around the situation could provide Newell with greater visibility.

This topic has gained traction in the wrestling community, and some indie promoters think that controversy can help sell tickets, emphasizing that Newell and Alize are not just “two random women.”

On the other hand, one promoter who books independent talent shared a contrasting perspective. This promoter argued that Newell is unlikely to secure more work in this situation, noting that she had struggled to find consistent bookings even before.

They claimed Newell often demanded “way too much money” and did not sell tickets just on her name. The promoter also referred to her as suffering from “usual WWE brain rot.”

It remains uncertain whether Newell and Alize will return to AEW. Reports indicated that they walked out of last week’s Collision tapings over a rumored three-minute match against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. However, both Newell and Alize have since denied some aspects of these reports.