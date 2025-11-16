Report: Will Ospreay Expected To Miss 2026 Owen Hart Cup

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Will Ospreay has been sidelined due to a herniated disc injury in his neck.

He recently underwent surgery to address this issue and has been ruled out for the remainder of 2025.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed AEW’s potential plans for Ospreay’s participation in the Owen Hart Cup upon his return from injury next year.

Sapp mentioned that while it might be possible for the company to postpone the tournament to accommodate Ospreay’s comeback, he doesn’t believe that will happen.

He expressed concerns regarding Ospreay’s timeline for returning to the ring and speculated that AEW would not change its schedule to align with Ospreay’s likely availability once he is cleared to compete.

Sapp also indicated that booking Ospreay in a tournament immediately after recovering from a neck injury would not be wise, and he has not heard of any plans for Ospreay to participate in the 2026 Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.