Thunder Rosa Publicly Addresses Disturbing Fan Message

Thunder Rosa has publicly called out an inappropriate message she received from a so-called fan following the announcement of her separation from her husband.

In November 2025, Rosa revealed that she and Brian Cervantes had gone their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. Shortly after sharing the personal news, Rosa took to her Instagram Story to address an unsolicited and sexually explicit direct message she received during that difficult period.

“Okay, so there’s nobody y’all know that wants to sex me up,” Rosa said. “A fan who said, ‘Talk to me, talk to me, hello, talk to me,’ and then he sent me a link to the video ‘I Wanna S** You Up.’ So yes, it was in the DMs.”

Rosa made it clear that such behavior is unacceptable and warned others against crossing similar boundaries, noting that she would not hesitate to publicly expose individuals who continue to send inappropriate messages.

“So all of y’all nasty a**** who thought there was tea — yeah, there’s no tea,” Rosa said. “But if you keep sending me stuff like that, I might put something there and put you on blast. I’m not gonna cover your face.”

She also expressed frustration that the incident seemed to attract more engagement than serious updates she has shared about her health and personal struggles.

“And also, you know what made me sad?” Rosa continued. “I had more people commenting on this thing than when I’m saying I’m dying! Or when I announced I was single — people never sent me this many messages.”

A former AEW Women’s World Championship holder, Rosa has had a relatively quiet in-ring year. She competed in just eleven matches on All Elite Wrestling programming throughout 2025 and has not wrestled for the company since All In: Texas in July, where she took part in a Casino Gauntlet Match won by Athena, the ROH Women’s World Champion.

Rosa’s comments shine a light on the challenges faced by performers off-camera, particularly when personal hardships are met with a lack of respect or empathy online.