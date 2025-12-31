Pro Wrestling Tees Reveals Its Top Sellers For 2025

Pro Wrestling Tees, a merchandise store that specializes in official AEW and independent wrestling talent merchandise, has released its list of top sellers for 2025.
AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page leads the chart, followed by fellow AEW stars Toni Storm, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and AEW World Champion MJF.
You can check out the full list of the top 25 merchandise sellers below:
1. Hangman Page
2. Toni Storm
3. Kenny Omega
4. Will Ospreay
5. MJF
6. Mercedes Mone
7. Kazuchika Okada
8. Swerve Strickland
9. Adam Copeland
10. Sting
11. Darby Allin
12. Willow Nightingale
13. Danhausen
14. Jon Moxley
15. Orange Cassidy
16. Sabu
17. Kyle Fletcher
18. Steve Austin
19. Brody King
20. Mariah May
21. Konosuke Takeshita
22. Killer Kross
23. Mick Foley
24. Bandido
25. Skye Blue