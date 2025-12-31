Pro Wrestling Tees Reveals Its Top Sellers For 2025

Pro Wrestling Tees, a merchandise store that specializes in official AEW and independent wrestling talent merchandise, has released its list of top sellers for 2025.

AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page leads the chart, followed by fellow AEW stars Toni Storm, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and AEW World Champion MJF.

You can check out the full list of the top 25 merchandise sellers below:

1. Hangman Page

2. Toni Storm

3. Kenny Omega

4. Will Ospreay

5. MJF

6. Mercedes Mone

7. Kazuchika Okada

8. Swerve Strickland

9. Adam Copeland

10. Sting

11. Darby Allin

12. Willow Nightingale

13. Danhausen

14. Jon Moxley

15. Orange Cassidy

16. Sabu

17. Kyle Fletcher

18. Steve Austin

19. Brody King

20. Mariah May

21. Konosuke Takeshita

22. Killer Kross

23. Mick Foley

24. Bandido

25. Skye Blue