Big Tribute Planned For Hiroshi Tanahashi At Wrestle Kingdom 20

As previously reported, Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi will face top AEW star and member of the Don Callis Family, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, in a singles match at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

This event will mark the conclusion of Tanahashi’s in-ring career.

According to Fightful Select, several special stars will attend the January 4 show, along with additional talent beyond those already booked, to honor the Japanese pro wrestling legend.

The report also mentioned that NJPW will feature legends, former opponents, and more at the event to pay tribute to Tanahashi, and at least one more AEW star is expected to be present.

Specific names of the talents who will be in attendance have not yet been revealed, but updates will be provided as they become available.