Tony Khan Explains Why PAC Was Pulled From Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Case Lowe from Q101 about several topics, including the individual responsible for PAC’s new look.

Khan said, “I think that’s PAC. That’s definitely PAC. And it’s a presentation he wanted to bring. He’s a great professional, I have so much respect for him and I think he fits so perfectly with the Death Riders. He embodies hard-hitting pro wrestling, the spirit of pro wrestling. He cares so much about it, and he brings that to the ring. And I think it’s very clear to the fans that that PAC, every time he goes out to the ring this is somebody who takes this very seriously. That’s a very serious presentation he’s brought to the Death Riders.”

On the decision to remove PAC from the Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match:

“Well, to be honest, it’s a long story. And it worked out very well but you know, we’ve had a a very hard-hitting competition. And everybody’s going to be cleared after the competition. But it just worked out.”

