Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2025

After last night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced an updated lineup for this month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

“The Bastard” PAC from the Death Riders will face Darby Allin in a singles match. Additionally, “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster, and “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens, will compete against “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, Big Bill, the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn), and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) in a 4-Way Tag Team Match at the Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl prior to the pay-per-view. The winning team will receive $200,000.

Previously announced matches for the show include AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. There will also be a No Disqualification Match between Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe, where Briscoe will join the Don Callis Family if he loses.

Additionally, there will be a Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the new AEW National Champion. A trios match is scheduled featuring The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) alongside Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, who will take on “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The winning team in this match will earn a cash prize of $1,000,000.

Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will also defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

In addition, the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will compete against Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall in a tag team match. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will face an opponent that has yet to be announced.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.