Mercedes Mone Captures APAC Women’s Title To Claim Her 13th Championship

On Saturday night at the HOG x The Big Event SuperClash show, top AEW star Mercedes Moné secured her 13th title by defeating Nor Phoenix Diana to capture the APAC Women’s Championship. The match concluded with Moné hitting Diana with the Mone Maker to clinch the victory.

With this win, Moné now holds a remarkable collection of titles, including the AEW TBS Championship, the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, and the Queen of Southside Title (which is merged with the RevPro British Women’s Championship), along with the Discovery Women’s Championship, the PTW Women’s Title, the EWA Women’s Championship, the BestYa Women’s Championship, the Bodyslam Women’s Championship, the WPW Women’s Title, the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Championship, and the Interim ROH Women’s World TV Championship.

Looking ahead, Moné is scheduled to face Red Velvet in an ROH Women’s World Television Championship Unification Match this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. Additionally, she will challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, on November 22. Moné previously lost to “Timeless” Toni Storm in an AEW Women’s World Title Match at All In: Texas this past July. It will be interesting to see if Moné can capture both titles.