Luchasaurus Reportedly Dealing With A Shoulder Injury

During Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, Luchasaurus from Jurassic Express appeared with a large wrap on his shoulder.

He was attacked by Toa Liona during the National Championship Match between Ricochet and Jack Perry and was subsequently sent backstage following the assault.

After Ricochet retained the title with assistance from Bishop Kaun, Liona brought Luchasaurus back out to the stage and launched a brutal attack on him. He slammed a barricade onto Luchasaurus’ injured shoulder repeatedly, while Kaun delivered multiple chair shots to the same area.

Security officials attempted to intervene and rescue Luchasaurus, but The Demand took them out. They then slammed one of the security personnel onto Luchasaurus’ injured arm.

Fightful Select reports that Luchasaurus’ injury is legitimate, but there is currently no information on whether he will require surgery. Updates will be provided as they become available.