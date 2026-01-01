Hangman Page Says He Doesn’t See Himself As AEW’s “Main Character”

Top AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page spoke with Uncrowned about various topics, including his perspective that he does not see himself as the main character of the company.

Page said, “[Being a focal point of AEW] only matters to me in the sense that I’m grateful that wrestling fans or even my peers, watching on or being a part of the shows, can see the things that I’ve done and appreciate them to that level. I just think of myself [as someone] who goes to work on Wednesday and tries to do the best job that I can with what the day’s work includes. … I don’t see myself as the main character of a show. But if that’s how some fans take it or some of my peers might take it, I can just be grateful and think that must mean that they think I’ve done a good job.”

On the feeling he was left with after his Lights Out Steel Cage Match with Swerve Strickland:

“I thought I’d be yelling and screaming standing over him and just absolutely triumphant. But I was just broken,” Page says. “That’s what I really felt, genuinely. I just said, ‘I don’t care how I thought I was going to come off in this moment. This is how I really feel as a person right now.’ That changed my trajectory a lot and carried me into 2025 and managed to make this year what it was for me. But I think that’s important to just give in to what you genuinely feel out there. That’ll make whatever you do real more than anything.”

On Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher:

“In terms of his athletic ability and his ability to rise to the occasions he found himself in because of that ability, [Fletcher’s] been tremendous,” Page says. I think for a lot of our fans, [Ospreay is] the most exciting person to watch in the ring … Assuming he heals well and can get back to moving the way that he always has, I’m excited to see what ’26 and ’27 looks like with him around. And getting to wrestle him was an absolute pleasure. It was way more important to me, personally and professionally, than I thought it would have been. He’s incredible.”

On his feud With Jon Moxley:

“I guess I don’t want to get overzealous in trying to praise Jon Moxley. I think the things that he did [in 2024 and 2025] were abhorrent. But you can’t create the catharsis that I feel like me winning it All In was, without that. He wasn’t a rival or a nemesis in the way that Swerve was to me personally. But for the entire roster, he was that person. For the entire company, he was that person. I had the opportunity to dethrone him. It felt like it was less about me — that moment was less about me and more about all of us together. And just to be the person, to be in that position, that was important to me. Years removed from now, I will appreciate all of that maybe more than I do now, being so fresh from it. But you can’t achieve anything without some obstacle, and he was the ultimate obstacle this year.”

On his hopes of regaining the AEW World Title in 2026:

“There were a lot of people who made sure that we could free that championship from the briefcase that it was in,” Page says. “There are a lot of people who fought alongside me and had my back to clear the way, to make sure that at least a fair fight could happen at All In that night. I didn’t get through all those people. I didn’t get the chance to defend it against Darby Allin. I didn’t get the chance to defend it against Will Ospreay. I didn’t get the chance to defend it against Swerve. We’ve had a number of one-on-one matches, and they have all been very important in their own ways, but not once has a one-on-one between the two of us been for the World Championship. That was something that, especially after what he did at All In, that I intended on doing. My only choice now is to win the championship back and continue that, and start to plan for those defenses.”