Willow Nightingale Becomes New AEW TBS Champion At New Year’s Smash

In the main event of Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale, a member of the Babes of Wrath and the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion, defeated “The CEO” Mercedes Moné to become the new TBS Champion.

Nightingale’s victory follows an intense exchange in which Moné attempted to execute her finishing move, the Statement Maker.

Nightingale countered by lifting Moné onto her shoulders. When Moné tried to go for the Statement Maker again, Nightingale intercepted her and delivered a Doctor Bomb to secure the pinfall.

This victory marks Nightingale as the first-ever two-time AEW TBS Champion, effectively ending Moné’s impressive 584-day reign as champion.