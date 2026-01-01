Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/7/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, marking the first show of 2026. It will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In one of the featured matches, “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will face The Opps, which includes AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK, in a Lights Out Match.

Additionally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion and member of The Death Riders, will compete against Shelton Benjamin, known as “The Standard of Excellence” from The Hurt Syndicate, in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite

LIVE at 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

Next Wednesday 1/7 LIGHTS OUT MATCH

Hangman Page/@SwerveConfident vs @PowerhouseHobbs/@730HOOK Hangman + Swerve want payback vs The Opps in the most violent way possible, A LIGHTS OUT MATCH! These two teams fight, NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/su2NNmZCDo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2026