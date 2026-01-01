Video: MJF Brings Back “Triple B” AEW World Championship On Dynamite

The opening segment of Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite featured AEW World Champion MJF making his way to the ring to address the fans after reclaiming the title at last weekend’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

MJF tossed aside the belt he was holding and introduced the “Triple B” version of the AEW World Title, which is a Burberry-themed title that characterized his first reign as champion.

MJF declared that he was not interested in tradition or in making anyone backstage happy. He emphasized that he is ready to surpass the entire locker room in his quest to establish himself as the greatest of all time.

At this point, he was interrupted by Kenny Omega, who questioned what would happen if they faced off again in the ring. Omega mentioned that fans would be seeing a lot of him until MJF proves he is worthy of a shot at the World Championship.

Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page then emerged, taking down the security officials and sending warning messages to MJF before being interrupted by The Opps on the big screen.

MJF won the AEW World Championship for the second time at the Worlds End pay-per-view, pinning Samoa Joe during the four-way main event, which also included Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page. This match was part of MJF’s Casino Gauntlet contract.

His first title defense will be against Bandido on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 14th.