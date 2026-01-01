AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 12/25/2025

Programming Insider reports that last Thursday night’s Christmas episode of AEW Collision on TNT attracted an average of 217,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.04 in the 18–49 demographic.

This marks a decline of 34.83% from the 333,000 viewers for the special one-hour Holiday Bash episode of Collision that aired following Dynamite on December 17. It is also a decrease of 20% from the 0.05 rating for the December 17 Holiday Bash edition of Collision within the 18–49-year-old key demographic. The second half of Collision for that week aired for one hour on TNT on Saturday, December 20, but viewership and key demo ratings for that segment are not yet available.

The show was headlined by AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) defending their titles against the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn).