Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia. The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max.

In a trios match, The Death Riders—comprised of Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli—will face off against Paragon, which includes Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

Also on the card, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against Komander.

In another matchup, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK and Eddie Kingston will team up to take on Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith in a tag team match. Additionally, “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens, and “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster will go up against Swirl, which consists of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, in tag team action.

Finally, Jamie Hayter will compete against Julia Hart from the Triangle of Madness in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.