Backstage Update On Luther’s AEW Status After Long TV Absence

Former AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm’s butler, Luther, has not been seen on AEW television for some time, with his last appearance being at All In: Texas.

According to Fightful Select, Luther is still with AEW. Although there is no information available regarding his absence from TV since All In, he has been working as a producer and coach for several matches within the company for some time now.

However, details about which specific matches Luther has produced are not available, as AEW’s producer lists are not as accessible as those from WWE.