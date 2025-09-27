Kenny Omega Reportedly Expected To Return To AEW Soon

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, top AEW star Kenny Omega is expected to return to the company shortly.

This news is significant for AEW, especially since several of the company’s top stars are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Notable stars out of action include Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Additionally, Toni Storm seems to be taking some time off, as suggested by Harley Cameron during last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Adam Copeland also revealed he would be taking a break during a segment with Christian Cage, as he needs time off to film the next season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Kenny Omega’s last appearance for AEW was on the September 3rd episode of Dynamite, where he was stretchered out after taking a brainbuster on the apron from Kyle Fletcher. He later confirmed that he had scheduled time off for specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year.