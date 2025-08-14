Kyle Fletcher Shares Advice For Teenagers Wanting To Become Wrestlers

AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher spoke with Fightful about various topics, including the advice he gives to teenagers aspiring to train as wrestlers.

Fletcher said, “It’s such a hard business to come up in because I was performing in the ring before I knew who I was outside the ring. You open yourself up to anyone putting their opinion on you, and it’s hard to not listen to those opinions. My biggest piece of advice would be to just enjoy the process.”

He continued, “Don’t focus too much on what the end goal is and just enjoy every part of it. I loved my time wrestling in Australia on the indies, my time in the UK on the indies, in Japan, and then starting over here in PWG.”

Fletcher added, “You just have to enjoy every part of it and take it as it comes. If you do that, the big moments will come eventually.”

You can check out Fletcher’s comments in the video below.