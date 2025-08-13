Jim Ross Concerned Over Vince McMahon’s Appearance In Hulk Hogan Doc

On his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross gave his candid thoughts on TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, offering a blunt critique of Vince McMahon’s on-camera appearance.

He shared his take on the documentary’s tone, and agreeing with McMahon’s assessment of the racism controversy that marred Hogan’s later years.

Ross said McMahon’s first major interview since departing TKO and WWE left him concerned. “I thought he looked horrible. He meaning Vince. I thought he looked tired, withdrawn and it had me concerned. Whoever did his makeup should be fired. He just looked withdrawn and so old… his eyes tell a big story… to me that he looked tired and a little frustrated.”

He noted details that stood out to him, including McMahon’s hair and eyebrow coloring, and suggested the WWE Chairman might have felt out of place without his usual control over production.

Ross described the program as far more of a tribute than an exposé. “The only negative thing one could perceive as negative was Hogan’s sex tape that got leaked many years ago. That’s it. Everything else is hearts and flowers and apple pie and ice cream.”

While the racist remarks from the leaked tape were mentioned, Ross noted the special “didn’t dwell on it” and summed it up as, “An interesting little show. But basically a fluff piece on steroids… I thought it was going to be a lot more, lot stiffer, shall we say, than it was.”

Despite the criticism of the special, Ross echoed McMahon’s sentiment that Hulk Hogan was not inherently racist. “I never thought Hogan was a racist… He may have said some racist things, just out of ignorance… but he was not, I didn’t ever think he was a racist, but that’s just my take on it.”

Ross even speculated that McMahon may have regretted participating in the documentary while filming it. “Maybe you agree to do something, and then you start doing it, and then you start regretting doing it. That’s how I felt.”

He also expressed surprise that McMahon allowed such a long, unbroken single-camera shot of his interview to be used.