Updated Lineup For Next Month’s WWE Crown Jewel PLE

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for next month’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event (PLE).

17-time World Champion John Cena will face “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles in a singles match.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will compete against Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match.

Previously announced matches include Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes battling The Vision’s World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.