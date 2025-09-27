WWE Hall Of Famer Rejects Documentary Pitch

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash isn’t interested in having his life story turned into a documentary — at least not right now. On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, the former WWE and WCW star revealed that he was recently approached about a potential project but quickly dismissed the idea due to concerns about privacy and creative control.

“I had somebody just approach me to do a documentary about me,” Nash confirmed after discussing a recent Charlie Sheen documentary. When asked by co-host Sean Oliver if he was considering the offer, Nash’s answer was an emphatic no. “Well, I was, until I watched that last night,” he said. “No, I don’t… I’m too private.”

For Nash, the biggest issue is the lack of control he would have over how his story is told. “No matter what, I’m still giving the power of edit to that guy,” he explained. “It won’t be [me]. What’s the upside? What’s the pay?… It’s my life.”

The nWo legend also made it clear that he isn’t driven by the idea of shaping public opinion or gaining validation from telling his story. “I don’t care,” he stated. “I don’t give a f— what Joe Schmo thinks about me.”

Nash added that even the notion of inspiring others isn’t enough to make him change his mind about opening up his private life. For now, fans will have to be content with hearing pieces of his story through his own words on Kliq This, rather than a feature-length documentary.