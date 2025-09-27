Naomi Shares Pregnancy Update With Fans

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into her pregnancy journey, sharing a sonogram video on social media that shows her unborn child already full of energy.

The Raw superstar, who announced her pregnancy and vacated her championship back in July, joked about the irony of being out of the ring yet still feeling the impact. “Being out of in-ring action and still getting kicked is crazy,” Naomi wrote alongside the video.

Naomi’s growing family is part of one of wrestling’s most storied dynasties. She is married to Jimmy Uso and, through marriage, is part of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes icons like Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos.

Her pregnancy news came during the peak of her WWE career. Just weeks before stepping away, Naomi captured the WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE Evolution premium live event — her first reign with the title — cementing her as one of the top stars in the women’s division.

After being pulled from in-ring competition in the days leading up to the announcement, she officially vacated the championship, paving the way for a new titleholder to be crowned at the recent Wrestlepalooza event.

Fans have since flooded Naomi’s social media with congratulations and well-wishes, as the beloved former champion begins a new and exciting chapter in her life.