Backstage News On WWE Raw Angle Being A Last-Minute Creative Change

The shocking breakup of the Kabuki Warriors on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was reportedly not part of the original creative plan.

According to PWInsider, the storyline split between Asuka and IYO SKY was initially planned as a “slow burn” that would play out over the coming weeks. However, the timeline was accelerated due to Women’s World Champion Naomi being medically unavailable to compete.

Naomi’s scheduled main event match against IYO SKY was scrapped, forcing last-minute changes to the show. As a result, IYO faced Roxanne Perez in a non-title bout instead, with Asuka and Kairi Sane at ringside.

During the match, Asuka and Sane’s distraction inadvertently led to Perez scoring the upset victory. Following the loss, Asuka and Sane attacked SKY, standing over her to close the segment — officially ending the Kabuki Warriors.