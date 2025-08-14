Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against MJF. This match was made official after MJF entered the ring and discussed his World Title contract, which he won in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. MJF mentioned the Forbidden Door PPV event but hesitated to confirm his participation.

However, Hangman Page then came out and challenged MJF, calling him a coward and suggesting that he was afraid to take his shot. Page’s taunts worked, and MJF agreed to execute his contract for the event, confirming the match.

The pay-per-view will also feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defending his title against an unnamed opponent.

Additionally, the Golden Lovers—consisting of “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and “The Golden Star” Kota Ibushi—will compete alongside Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay against The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

The Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar,” AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against “The Ticking Time-Bomb” Hiromu Takahashi.

Lastly, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will take on Kip Sabian and ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne in a tag team match.

The event will also feature AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate—consisting of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin—defending their titles against one of two teams: Brodido, which includes Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido, or FTR, made up of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend her title in a Four-Way Match against Alex Windsor, a competitor from STARDOM, and Persephone.

In another highly anticipated matchup, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Swerve Strickland.

Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will put her title on the line against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, August 24th, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

