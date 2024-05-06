Don Callis Addresses Scott D’Amore’s TNA Departure

Don Callis is not going to feel sorry for Scott D’Amore, even though he was released as the TNA President a few months ago, with Anthony Cicione taking his place.

Talent was so upset with management as a result of the decision that they wrote a letter to Anthem, the promotion’s parent company, pleading with them to bring him back. That did not happen.

From 2017 to 2021, D’Amore served as TNA Wrestling’s co-executive Vice President alongside Callis. While appearing on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Callis was asked about D’Amore’s departure.

“What news? Scott’s not with TNA anymore? I don’t talk to Scott (D’Amore) so I don’t know. No (we’re not in touch anymore). But, but, here’s the thing, Scott D’Amore is five-foot-eight, but when he stands on his wallet, he’s 7 feet tall. So Scott D’Amore, we’re not having any tag days here for Scott D’Amore, no food stamps. If he lost his job, I don’t shed a tear because I don’t shed a tear for multi-millionaires, who now (is) just gonna play more golf. Scott’s a smart guy but I mean, you know, no tears here so, but I had no idea. Thanks for letting me know.”

In late 2020, Callus started working with his close friend Kenny Omega in TNA and AEW. Since then, he has established The Don Callis Family, which currently includes Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher in AEW.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)