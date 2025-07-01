Santino Marella & Lola Vice To Team At AAA Verano De Escándalo 2025

The crossover between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA continues to create unique matchups across promotions, and the latest collaboration sees a surprising alliance between stars from TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT.

It has been officially announced that Santino Marella, the on-screen Director of Authority for TNA and former WWE star, will team up with Lola Vice of NXT at AAA’s Verano de Escandalo event on Friday, July 11. The duo will face AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Mr. Iguana & La Hiedra, though the bout has not been announced as a title match.

This appearance follows WWE’s growing involvement with AAA since acquiring the lucha promotion earlier this year. Vice recently made headlines during the WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event, while Mr. Iguana stood out for his charisma and crowd connection.

Also set for the Verano de Escandalo card:

– El Hijo del Vikingo & King Vikingo vs. Alberto El Patron & El Mesias

– La Parka, Aerostar & Nino Hamburguesa vs. Murder Clown, Dave the Clown & Panic Clown

– AAA Tag Team Championship: Angel & Berto (c) vs. Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr.

– Pagano, Cibernetico & El Fiscal vs. Histeria, Taurus & Abismo Negro

– Mixed Tag Match: Mr. Iguana & La Hiedra vs. Santino Marella & Lola Vice

Verano de Escandalo is currently not scheduled for broadcast in the United States. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full results and exclusive coverage of the growing WWE-AAA alliance.